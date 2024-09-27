Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Red Hot Halter Bodycon Dress, “Nadia Is Back!”

Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Baywatch, The Matrix: Resurrections) is turning heads in London in a bright orange halter top dress by fashion designer Silvia Tcherassi.

When celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray shared the stunning photo, below, she captioned it: “Nadia is back!! Citadel 2 coming soooon.”

Chopra starred as the protagonist, Nadia Sinh, in the premiere season of the Amazon Prime spy drama Citadel with Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada, Big Night), and Richard Madden (Rocketman, Game of Thrones).

Chopra shared the group photo below with the caption: “The Women and team of the Citadel universe” with emojis of a knife, champagne glasses and red lips.

That’s Italian actress Matilda De Angelis of Citadel: Diana on the left in the gold shirt dress and Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu of Citadel: Honey Bunny on the right, in the navy blue strapless dress.

Get ready to see more of Chopra: she will appear next on the big screen in the swashbuckler movie The Bluff, in which she plays the protagonist, a Caribbean woman who “gets her secret past revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.”