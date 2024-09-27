Jeannie Mai Stuns in Plunging Cutout Dress, “Won’t Be Single For Long”

TV personality Jeannie Mai (Holey Moley, The Real) turned heads at a fundraising event for Gold House, the non-profit organization based in Los Angeles that “promotes the interests of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent” via networking and financial investments.

As seen below, the 45-year-old single mom stunned in a skintight cutout vest dress with a plunging neckline (by Australian design label Bec and Bridge) and a pair of black Jimmy Choo stilettos.

Mai’s fans are going wild over the provocative look. As fan replied, “Whew!”

Another added: “Someone won’t be single for long ouch.” (Mai and her ex-husband, rapper Jeezy, father of her daughter Monaco, divorced in 2023.)

As seen above, Mai also turned heads in a bright white strapless mini dress by Vietnamese designer SIXDO.

Mai wore the structural dress to an event to support U.S. Congressman Andy Kim (D-NJ) whom Mai hopes will become the first Korean American Senator in U.S. history. Kim (who is listed as a leader on the Gold House website) is running for former Senator Bob Menendez‘s seat in the Garden State against Curtis Bashaw, the gay pro-choice GOP nominee who supports Donald Trump.