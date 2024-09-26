2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Carrie Underwood Stuns in Plunging Bodysuit Dress With Cody Johnson

by in Culture | September 26, 2024

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood, photo: Carrie Underwood, photo: Darkgypsies, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Get ready to see and hear more from country music star Carrie Underwood. The blonde beauty is promoting her new song, ‘I’m Gonna Love You,’ which will be released on Friday, September 27.

For the duet with singer/songwriter Cody Johnson, Underwood wore more than one stunning white dress with a plunging neckline.

Below is a sneak peek of the official music video, which will also be released (via CMT) on Friday.

Underwood will also be part of the American Music Awards’s 50th anniversary special which will be celebrated on Sunday, October 6 on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+).

Note: Cody Johnson has been nominated for four People’s Choice Country Awards this year including “Male Artist of 2024” and his new album, Leather, is up for “Album of 2024.”

His single “Dirt Cheap” is up for “Male Song of 2024” and “Storyteller Song of 2024.” The PCCAs will broadcast live on Thursday, September 26 at 8 pm on CBS.