Miranda Lambert Stuns in Plunging Black Velvet Dress With “Most Beautiful” Husband

Country music star Miranda Lambert (Postcards from Texas) will attend the second People’s Choice Country Awards ceremony on Thursday at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, where Shania Twain will host the televised ceremony.

Lambert will receive the Country Icon award at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards: the award was given to the late Toby Keith at the inaugural PCCA in 2023.

The day before the People’s Choice Country Awards, Lambert got glammed up in a stunning black velvet twist dress with a plunging neckline (by Australian fashion designer Alex Perry) to celebrate her husband, former police officer Brendan McLoughlin.

McLoughlin was named one of the “Most Beautiful People” by Nashville Lifestyles magazine. Lambert wrote of her husband of five years: “So proud of him. Beautiful inside and out that’s for sure.”

Lambert’s fans are going wild over the new cute couple photos. As one replied: “The best she’s ever looked. Classy and sparkling and talented and smart and strong.”

The 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards will air live on Thursday, September 26 at 8 pm ET on NBC and stream on Peacock.