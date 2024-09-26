Priscilla Block’s Style Goes “From Homeless to Harvard” For Country Awards

Country music artist Priscilla Block is working the People’s Choice Country Awards red carpet for E! on Thursday night. The two-hour awards ceremony at the Grand Ole Opry starts at 8 pm — but Block will be stopping and chatting with the country music stars before they walk into the legendary music house starting at 6 pm.

When performing live, Block is known to wear crop tops and corsets with tiny cutoff shorts on stage. As seen below in Woodstock, the North Carolina native rocked a dark plunging corset and matching shorts and platform combat boots.

Block’s fans love all her looks and even try to dress like her when they see her at a live show. When Block shared the photo below (her tight white t-shirt reads ‘Stop copying me you’re not even doing it right’) she wrote: “The shirts a joke, I love seeing yall dress up like me at the shows.”

Block’s fans can’t wait to see what she’s going to wear at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

As seen in the TikTok video above, Block says she’s “so excited” about the live national TV opportunity and can’t wait for her fans to see what she’s wearing. She said: “Don’t worry, I’ll be going from homeless to Harvard, today.”