Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Tiny String Bikini, “Howdy”

Get ready to see more of 94-year-old Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood and his 31-year-old daughter, actress Francesca Eastwood (Clawfoot, Old). The latter plays an actress in her father’s upcoming drama, Juror No. 2.

[Note: Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max, The Great) stars the title character, Juror No. 2, who struggles with a serious moral dilemma while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial.]

Ms. Eastwood recently spoke to GenLux magazine about what it was like growing up with two famous actors as parents (her mother is actress Frances Fisher) — and she modeled a variety of fashion-forward ensembles for the magazine, as seen below.

With the premiere of Juror No. 2 just a month away, Ms. Eastwood has been sharing several modeling photos including the selfies below, which capture her in a tiny string bikini and cowboy hat. She captioned the photos, “Howdy.”

[Note: She tagged La Bamba Swim, whose tagline is “bikinis for girls who got it.”]

Eastwood shared more modeling photos this week, as seen below in a stunning sheer white lace and satin dress (vintage Yves Saint Laurent).

Juror No. 2, which also stars Toni Colette (Muriel’s Wedding, Little Miss Sunshine), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Leslie Bibb (Iron Man, American Housewife) and Zoey Deutch, will be released on October 30.