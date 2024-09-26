Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Stuns in Cutout Bikini, “Caring for Herself”

Hollywood mega movie star Chris Hemsworth (Thor) is promoting his new film, the animated Transformers One, with his American co-star Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation).

At the Australian premiere of Transformers One, Hemsworth was joined on the red carpet by his wife, model/actress Elsa Pataky, who rocked a red satin corset jumpsuit, see below.

Pataky doesn’t need to be with her husband to turn heads. As seen on the digital cover of ELLE Spain magazine, Pataky stunned in a black one-shoulder crop top and bodycon skirt by design label BERSHKA of Hong Kong.

ELLE reported of their digital cover girl, Pataky: “Her cheerful and empathetic attitude and her way of caring for herself have made the actress the new face of Biotherm and a benchmark in the world of ‘beauty’.”

Inside the digital edition of ELLE Spain are photos of Pataky in a stunning cutout bikini.

Swipe above to see her in a number of provocative poses and fashion-forward ensembles — bodysuits, bikinis, and a shirtless shot with blue jeans and sneakers.

Get ready to see more of Chris Hemsworth: he will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming drama Crime 101, an adaptation of Don Winslow’s novella of the same title, which is about a group of high-level jewel thefts in California. Mark Ruffalo (Hulk, Spotlight, The Kids Are All Right) and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) co-star.