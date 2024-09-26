Scarlett Johansson Stuns in Strapless Bodycon Dress, “Beautiful”

Hollywood movie star Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation, Her, Black Widow, The Horse Whisperer) is promoting her new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Transformers One.

As seen below at the red carpet premiere in London, Johansson stunned in a red strapless bodycon dress by Yves Saint Laurent.

When celebrity stylist Kate Young shared the getting-ready photos below, New York socialite Marjorie Gubelmann replied: “She looks so beautiful Kate- you brilliantly made her edgy and glam cool, which is not easy to pull off. Scarlett is a beautiful extraordinary person. Love this.”

In the animated film Transformers One, which tells the origin story of Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth), Johansson provides the voice of Elita-1.

Get ready to see more of Johansson: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Wes Anderson movie The Phoenician Scheme. It’s “a dark tale of espionage following a strained father-daughter relationship within a family business” starring her Lost in Translation co-star Bill Murray and Tom Hanks.

Also scheduled for a 2025 release, Johansson stars in the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth movie with Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) and Ed Skerin (Deadpool).