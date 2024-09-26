Lupita Nyong’o Stuns in Sheer Red Lace Corset Dress, Choker

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave, Black Panther, Us). As seen below in a stunning sheer red lace corset dress and matching red rose choker, the 41-year-old Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award winner is promoting her new film, The Wild Robot, at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.

Nyong’o provides the voice of the robot — ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short — in the animated science fiction survival film, which is based on the book series of the same title by author and illustrator Peter Brown. Trailer below.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Nyong’o twirled on the red carpet in another sheer dress — chartreuse-colored gown with a front cutout — while promoting The Wild Robot.

Nyong’o will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie Strawweight. She plays a former UFC champion who tries to reclaim the belt in the Octagon against a passionate rookie fighter played by Chloe Grace Moretz (The Peripheral, The Miseducation of Cameron Post).

Fun fact: UFC former Strawweight Division champion Rose Namajunas (above) is an executive producer on the film and serves as a fight consultant.