Angela Bassett Fans Upset with 9-1-1 Season Premiere, “Through the Wringer”

Hollywood star Angela Bassett (Black Panther, What’s Love Got to Do with It, How Stella Got Her Groove Back) recently won her first Emmy Award for Outstanding Narration for National Geographic’s docu-series Queens.

As seen below at the awards ceremony, the 66-year-old actress accepted the award in a stunning halter-top purple sequin dress.

Get ready to see more of Bassett: she’s reprised her role as LAPD patrol sergeant Athena (née Carter) Grant for Season 8 of the emergency drama 9-1-1.

The Season 8 premiere episode is called ‘Buzzkill’ because as seen in the terrifying sneak peek video below, a trailer carrying more than 20 million killer bees spins out of control on the highway and unleashes a swarm that could potentially kill 48,000 people.

When ABC released the video, more than one fan voiced the anxiety and disapproval of seeing Bassett’s character in danger. (The killer bees swarm the plane she’s on too.)

As one fan replied to FOX: “Why yall put Athena on that plane?? She just recovered from a sinking cruise ship,” with a laughing crying emoji. Another chimed in: “STRESSED AND EXCITED!!! BUT I KNOW MAMA ANGELA IS ABOUT TO ACT DOWN!!! But yall better stop putting my celebrity mama through the wringer she has literally faced all the elements.”

9-1-1 airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on ABC, right before the new series Doctor Odyssey premieres at 9 pm. Joshua Jackson (Dawson’s Creek) stars as the protagonist, the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship. Don Johnson (Miami Vice) plays the Captain of the ship.