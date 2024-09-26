‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Madeline Brewer Stuns in Red Navel-Plunging Cutout Dress

Hollywood star Madeline Brewer is well-known for her un-glamorous role as Janine Lindo in The Handmaid’s Tale, as seen below in eyepatch.

In real life, the 32-year-old actress is turning heads at red carpet events as seen below in a stunning red satin cutout dress with a navel-plunging neckline.

The 2004 Tom Ford for Gucci dress — which she wore to the British Vogue & Rabanne party in London — is stunning from all angles.

And when not acting or walking a red carpet, Brewer spends time at the beach in a string bikini as seen below, and captured by her partner cinematographer Jack Thompson-Roylance.

Get ready to see more of Brewer: she’s reprising her role as Janine for the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, which is scheduled to premiere in 2025.

The storyline of the final season is being kept under wraps but Brewer’s Handmaid’s Tale co-star Elisabeth Moss hinted that “it’s going to be a season where June is going to figure out who she is and who she’s going to be for the rest of her life.”

Note: This week, Brewer teased her fans with the selfie above and captioned it, “Blonde ambition.”