Minnie Driver Stuns in Throwback Modeling Photos, “I’m Wolf Whistling at Her”

Hollywood movie star Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, Circle of Friends, Speechless, The Riches) shared photos of herself on the covers of Cosmopolitan magazine (1998, 2000).

Reflecting on the time, the now 54-year-old actress wrote: “I remember being told I wasn’t ‘Vogue material’ back when fashion editors still felt empowered to tell you what you were. Cosmopolitan had no such query.

“Whatever stereotype I was cast in though, back then, being on the cover of a magazine did an extraordinary thing to my psyche, it both exalted the idea of worthiness through physical beauty and at the same time made me feel like a slouching imposter; because I knew what was really going on inside.”

Driver added: “Today, I can’t believe how pretty this girl is and how un-pretty she felt at the time. I’m wolf-whistling at all of her from afar.”

Driver proves she still knows how to strike a pose, as seen on the cover of Rose & Ivy magazine’s August issue, above and below…

…and on the cover of The Times magazine, below.

Get ready to see more of Driver: she has two films in the making: Rob Sorrenti’s Angels in the Asylum with Katherine Waterson and Simon Pegg; and the biopic Frankel, which tells the story of Sir Henry Cecil (Jeremy Irons) and the champion race horse Frankel who helped Cecil become a horse racing legend.