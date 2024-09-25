Claudia Schiffer Stuns in Sheer Electric Blue Crochet Dress, Dishes on the 90s

Get ready to see more of supermodel Claudia Schiffer — she’s promoting the new Disney+ hulu series In Vogue: The 90s.

The documentary series is chock full of interviews with fashion industry leaders including editors Anna Wintour, Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman; designers Tom Ford, Stella McCartney, Vera Wang; and influential models and celebrities including Schiffer, Elizabeth Hurley, Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwyneth Paltrow, among many others. Trailer below.

As seen in the behind-the-scenes photos below, Schiffer is interviewed in a sheer, electric royal blue crochet dress by French design house Balmain.

Schiffer is also helping to promote the career of her 19-year-old daughter.

As seen below on the current cover of the German magazine Pop, Schiffer posed with her daughter Clementine Vaughn, whose father is Schiffer’s husband of 22 years, movie producer Matthew Vaughn (Argylle, Kingsman, Snatch, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels).

Schiffer says Clementine (an aspiring painter) is “a budding creative and really wishes to be behind the camera but bringing her to set means the world to me. We are both ecstatic.”

Clementine Vaughn , who now lives in New York City, was also recently featured in the February issue of Vogue, as seen above in the white and red polka dot dress.