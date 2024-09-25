Kate Hudson Puckers Up in Tiny Mini Dress, “Goldie 2.0”

Hollywood movie star Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, Glass Onion, Bride Wars, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days) is turning heads in a stunning mini dress with brass buttons by Versace. With the fun photos below, the blonde beauty wrote: “Versaaaaacheeee (insert very needed hair flip emoji here).”

Swipe to see Hudson bending down and puckering up for a closeup.

Hudson’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her chic look and playful mood. Socialite Paris Hilton dropped a red-heart-eyed emoji. And another fan gushed: “Kate looks twenty something again where have you been must of been on that night flight to Heaven all the stars are talking about .. wow.” Another replied, referring to Hudson’s mother, the iconic comic actress Goldie Hawn, “Goldie 2.0.”

For the premiere of her new film Shell, Hudson wore another stunning dress. As seen below, it’s plunging cutout dress by Balenciaga. She wrote: “fashion happiness is real.”

Get ready to see more of Hudson: she stars in the upcoming comedy series Running Point and plays the protagonist, Isla Gordon, the newly appointed president of a professional women’s basketball team, which is owned by her family. Not everyone believes she is the right person for the job. Brenda Song and Max Greenfield co-star.