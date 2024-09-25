Busy Phillips Stuns in Plunging Suit, Stilettos, “Wowza”

Hollywood star Busy Phillips (White Chicks, Cougar Town, Freaks and Geeks, Dawson’s Creek) is turning heads in New York City where she struck a pose in an eggplant-colored suit without a shirt (by New York design label AKNVAS) — and a pair of stilettos, of course.

The shoes are from Italian shoe designer Cesare Casadei’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection and are said to “redefine 90s glam.”

Get ready to see more of Philipps: the former TV talk show host (Busy Tonight on E!) is promoting her series Girls5eva with Broadway star Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Paula Pell.

The foursome play members of a one-hit-wonder girl band from the ’90s that gets a second shot at fame when a young rapper samples their song.

Season 3 of Girls5eva was released on Netflix this year. Fans are waiting to hear if there’s going to be a fourth season. Bareilles said she would love to film more, but is pushing for a Netflix Girls5eva movie. She said: “I’m like, ‘Let’s Sex and the City this thing.'”