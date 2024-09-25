Jessica Simpson Stuns in Hot Pink Corset, Sheer Lace Pants, “GOR-JESS!”

Singer/actress/fashion mogul Jessica Simpson shared a series of selfies of her modeling a pink satin lace-up corset with black lace trim and matching sheer lace pants (the corset is by designer Maria Lucia Hohan; the pants by Versace).

She captioned the series: “A weekend of much needed self love hugs and pure magnetism.” Her fans approve of the look and are dropping fire emojis and comments including, “Hottie!”

When not behind the camera, Simpson is often in front of the camera modeling the newest pieces of her Jessica Simpson Style clothing brand. As seen below, the blonde beauty struck a pose in a variety of ensembles in the legendary Belasco Theater in New York City.

Simpson wrote that she felt “the spirit of the ghosts of artists past” in the legendary theater and that she’s “bringin’ fashion into my new music phase of life and music into my new phase of timeless fashion.”

Simpson’s fans are going wild over the new looks (GOR-JESS!!!!!) and the prospect of hearing new music from Simpson. As one replied: “All these extremely well shot photos!!! Girl is definitely teasing the upcoming album! … I need new music so bad it’s eating me alive.”

Simpson wore a totally different look (a multiple cutout mini dress) when she stepped out to see an Olivia Rodrigo concert.