Eva Longoria Stuns in Deep Plunging Dress With Sky-High Slit, “Speechless”

American filmmaker and actress Eva Longoria (Flamin’ Hot, Grand Hotel, Devious Maids, Desperate Housewives) is turning heads in Paris.

As seen below in a dramatic sheer white dress with a deep plunging neckline and sky-high slit, the brunette beauty flaunted her fit physique at a L’Oreal event held at the equally dramatic Opera de Paris.

Longoria captioned the series above: “Another Le Défilé for the books.” (Loose translation: “Another fashion show or runway for the books.”)

The official L’Oreal Paris account shared the runway photos below of Longoria at Le Défilé and reported that it was “a moment that feels like a celebration of her own extraordinary journey and worth. Since becoming a global icon and director, Eva’s path has been marked by strength, determination and empowerment.”

The designer of the dress, Jovana Louis, said the piece “pays tribute to women who embrace their flaws, finding empowerment in both their resilience and softness.”

Longoria’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the provocative fashion-forward look. Actress Lisa Vidal was one of many who dropped a series of fire emojis.

Celebrity makeup artist Jordan Deal admitted to being speechless, replying: “I have no words.” Note: The lipstick Longoria is wearing and holding in her hand is L’Oreal Paris’s iconic color riche lipstick.