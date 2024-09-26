Gillian Anderson Stuns in Bright Yellow for “Cheeky” Book Appearance — “Come and Get It”

Hollywood star Gillian Anderson is known for her roles on hit TV series including The X-Files (FBI Special Agent Dana Scully), Netflix’s Sex Education (Jean Milburn), The Crown (Margaret Thatcher), and The First Lady (Eleanor Roosevelt), among others.

When not acting, Anderson is promoting her newly released book, Want, which she describes as “a collection of anonymous sexual fantasies of hundreds of women from around the world.”

As seen below, Anderson turned heads at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Los Angeles in a stunning bright yellow wool crepe dress by designer Emilia Wickstead.

Anderson reported that she showed up at the Barnes & Noble store at The Grove market “to do a little cheeky secret signing (shh nobody tell).” She added, “Come and get it.”

Note: The silver gown she recently wore to the Emmy Awards (see below) is also by Emilia Wickstead.

Get ready to see more of Anderson: she stars in Kurt Sutter’s (Sons of Anarchy) upcoming Western series (set in the 1890s) on Netflix, The Abandons, with Lena Headey and Lucas Till.

And she will appear next on the big screen in the next Tron installment, Tron: Ares, starring Jared Leto (Ares), Jeff Bridges, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others. Tron: Ares is scheduled for a October 10, 2025 release.