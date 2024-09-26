Brie Larson Stuns in Tiny Mini Skirt, Fishnets, “My Kink Is Karma”

Before making her West End debut in the Greek tragedy play Elektra at the historic Theatre Royal Brighton in London in January, Hollywood movie star Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Lessons in Chemistry, Room) is having fun playing a punk cowgirl, as seen below.

Wearing a black crop top, tiny mini skirt, cowboy boots, bright red fishnets and a cowboy hat, Larson took a handful of selfies in what appears to be a public bathroom and captioned the series: “theme is my kink is karma.”

‘My Kink Is Karma’ is the title of a Chappell Roan song from her album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. It’s a song about a woman who witnesses with relish the downfall of her ex.

As seen in the music video for ‘My Kink Is Karma,’ Roan wears red fishnets, too.

Note about Larson’s stage debut: Written by Sophocles around 410 BCE (after the Trojan War), Larson’s character, Electra, and her brother (Orestes) seek justice after the murder of their father, Agamemnon.

This new production of Elektra is directed by American theater director Daniel Fish (Oklahoma). Canadian award-winning poet Anne Carson translated the play from Greek to English.