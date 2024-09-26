Shania Twain Stuns in Stretchy Spandex Fishtail Dress, Warns Ryan Reynolds

Live from the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, mega star Shania Twain will host the People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday, September 26.

Twain gave her fans a sneak peek at one of the fashion-forward ensembles she’s going to wear on stage, as seen below in a gold fishtail gown by designer Norma Kamali. (It’s made of stretchy gold lami: 98% polyester, 5% spandex.)

Twain wrote: “I’ve been working on my outfits and practicing my hosting skills – I can’t wait to spend the evening with my country music family and friends!!”

When the People’s Choice Country Awards shared the photo below of Twain in that dress, she replied: “somebody give Ryan Reynolds a head’s up” with a laughing crying emoji.

At the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, while singing her song “That Don’t Impress Me Much” on stage and in front of the Hollywood movie star, Twain swapped Brad Pitt‘s name for Reynolds’s in the lyrics: “So you’re Ryan Reynolds, That Don’t Impress Me Much.” As seen below, the cameras caught his reaction.

The two-hour People’s Choice Country Awards will broadcast live on NBC beginning at 8 pm ET.