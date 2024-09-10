Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Sunbathes in Strapless Bikini, Mom Reacts

TV morning talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are the parents of three children: sons Michael Consuelos, 27, and Joaquin Consuelos, 21, and 23-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos.

Lola is a singer: she released her debut single ‘Paranoia Silver Lining’ in the Summer of 2022 and is working on releasing an EP.

Lola told People magazine that she’s been making music since she was 14 and that the song ‘Paranoia Silver Lining,’ is about the idea that “maybe your biggest fears don’t exist and that everyone, like it or not, [are] going to be paranoid.”

When not making music, Lola is often soaking up the sun and in a bikini as seen above. Lola captioned the photos — which feature her lying on her stomach without her strapless bikini clasped, “Is this demure?” and mom Ripa replied, “It’s very mindful.”

Below, in the bright green bikini, Lola is modeling the new jerseys for the Italian soccer team, Campobasso Football Club.

Note: In 2022, the club was acquired by an investment group backed by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, among others.

When not in a bikini or football jersey, Lola gets glamorous with her boyfriend as seen below in a stunning dress with a deep cutout trimmed with black lace.