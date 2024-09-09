Rachel Bilson Flaunts Legs in Mini Bubble Skirt, “She Looks 25”

Hollywood star Rachel Bilson is best known for her roles as Dr. Zoe Hart on the TV series Hart of Dixie and as Summer Roberts on series The O.C. The 43-year-old actress recently tapped the persona of Summer Roberts while promoting 21 Seeds Tequila. See brand launch party photos below.

Bilson said of the collaboration: “Bringing back Summer has been fun, and I really joined the campaign because I was already a fan of 21 Seeds.”

Bilson also turned heads this week in a long black button up vest and matching bubble mini skirt. Her fans are going wild over the chic look and many are commenting on how young she looks. As one replied: “She looks the same,” another fan chimed in, “Is that new?? She looks 25.”

The two-piece black top and bubble skirt is by Australian design label DISSH, and the kitten heel sandals are by Spanish shoe design house INEZ.

Get ready to see more of Bilson: she’s been promoting the new indie film Continue starring and directed by her good friend Nadine Crocker (Cabin Fever, The Amityville), who was recently a guest on Bilson’s podcast, Broad Ideas.