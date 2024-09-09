Lucy Liu Stuns in Sheer Sequin Dress, “I Did Not Wake Up Like This!”

Hollywood movie star Lucy Liu (Chicago, Charlie’s Angels, Kill Bill: Volume 1, Elementary) turned heads at the Creative Arts Primetime Emmy Awards event this week in a stunning sheer silver and gold sequin dress by designer Georges Hobeika.

The 55-year-old actress captioned the photos below: “I did NOT wake up like this!” and thanked her “gorgeous glam team.”

Liu’s video game project, The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend VR, which she produced and for which she provided the voice of Cheng Shih, was nominated for an Emmy Award.

[Alas, the 2024 Emmy Award for Outstanding Emerging Media Program went to Fallout.]

Liu’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the super glamorous look. Her Shazam! Fury of the Gods co-star Rachel Zegler replied: “Hot” and her Rise: Blood Hunter co-star Carla Gugino replied: “Stunning!!” with a fire emoji.

Get ready to see more of Liu: at the premiere of “How Lovely To Be A Woman” in New York City, she celebrated the launch of the new Stuart Weitzman ad campaign (below).

Liu will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action comedy Old Guy with Christopher Waltz, who plays “a contract killer facing the end of his career who is thrilled when The Company pulls him back into the field training Gen Z newcomer: Wihlborg, a prodigy assassin with an attitude.”

Cooper Hoffman, the 21-year-old son of the late actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, plays the prodigy. Old Guy will be released on October 17.



