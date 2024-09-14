Kate Hudson Stuns in Plunging Peach Corset Dress, “So Hot”

Hollywood star Kate Hudson (Knives Out, Almost Famous, Bride Wars) is turning heads on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this week.

As seen below, the blonde beauty stunned in a peachy satin corset dress with a plunging neckline and long white skirt by Vivienne Westwood. As one fan replied, “So hot.”

With the photo series above, Hudson wrote: “What a great night celebrating the world premiere of SHELL at TIFF. Thank you for the best time as always Toronto. Congrats to my director, Max Minghella, for making such a wild and enjoyable film.” (Minghella is the son of the late director of The English Patient, Anthony Minghella.)

Be sure to swipe to see Hudson posing with her co-star model Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford. Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, The West Wing) also stars.

Note: Moss plays the protagonist of Shell, Samantha Lake, who’s invited into the ultra-glamorous world of Zoe Shannon (Hudson), CEO of wellness company SHELL. “When SHELL patients begin to go missing, Samantha realizes Zoe may be protecting a monstrous secret.”

Get ready to see more of Hudson: she’s also promoting her new music. As seen above — in another satiny plunging dress — she performed from her album Glorious at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.