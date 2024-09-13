Dana Delany Dishes on Working With Sylvester Stallone, “A Great Fish Out of Water Story”

On the daytime talk show The Talk, rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson talks about his new book, The Accomplice, and actress Dana Delany (China Beach, Desperate Housewives, Body of Proof) talks about filming the CBS primetime drama Tulsa King with her co-star Sylvester Stallone (Rambo, Rocky).

L-R: Dana Delany as Margaret Devereaux, and Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi on TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+.

Delany said: “I’ve had a ball!” filming the second season of Tulsa King and “Working with the legendary Sly Stallone has been a true delight.”

Popping in to say season 1 of #TulsaKing can be seen @CBS starting TONIGHT. Almost done shooting season 2 which will air @paramountplus in Sept. I’ve had a ball! Working with the legendary @TheSlyStallone has been a true delight. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/mr03d2ZEbW — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) July 14, 2024

Pop culture podcast Metalcore Nerds compares Tulsa King to the long-running HBO mob series The Sopranos starring the late James Gandolfini.

If you’re missing The Sopranos, #TulsaKing may be your new obsession. Is it as good? No, but it’s a great fish out of water story and some of the best work of Stallone’s career. It’s funny, surprising and not scared to get bloody when things get messy. pic.twitter.com/yxjlrVniuq — Metalcore Nerds (@MetalcoreNerds) September 13, 2024

Metalcore Nerds wrote: “If you’re missing The Sopranos, Tulsa King may be your new obsession. Is it as good? No, but it’s a great fish out of water story and some of the best work of Stallone’s career. It’s funny, surprising and not scared to get bloody when things get messy.”

Tulsa King is a written as a comedy and crime drama about a Mafia capo who’s been released from a New York prison (after serving 25 years for murder) and sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he begins to set up a criminal organization.

As seen in the clip above, when Stallone’s character introduces himself to Delany’s character, Margaret Devereaux, the owner of Fennario horse ranch, he’s not on the up-and-up, and she knows it.

Note: Season 2 of Tulsa King — see trailer above — premieres on Sunday, September 15, streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus.