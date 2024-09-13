Maddie Ziegler Stops LA Traffic In Sweater Mini Dress, “Out of this World”

Dancer/actress Maddie Ziegler (Dance Moms, Sia’s muse) is featured on the cover (and inside) of FLAUNT magazine’s October issue. As seen below, the photo shoot took on an outer space theme, “Close Encounters.”

In Slide 1: Scantily-clad Ziegler poses in a a short coat (by Sandro) while riding down an escalator which appears to start in a galaxy far far away.

In Slide 2: Ziegler flaunts her flexibility in a black bodysuit and stilettos (by Versace) as she arches her back and is “beamed up” by a flying saucer.

Slide 4 is perhaps the most creative: it features Ziegler — wearing nothing but a plunging sweater while crossing a street in downtown Los Angeles. Take a closer look and you’ll see the shadow of an extra-terrestrial in her wake.

Ziegler’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. Celebrity makeup artist Tonya Brewer replied: “You are out of this world.”

Singer/actress Grace Vanderwaal replied, “Wait this is sooooo good,” Milo Manheim wrote “these rock,” and Maddie’s sister Kenzi Ziegler wrote with pride, “that’s my sister.”

Get ready to see more of Maddie Ziegler: when not promoting her new film My Old Ass, she’s working on her new movie Ballerina Overdrive.

The action thriller follows a group of ballerinas “as they try to escape from a remote inn after their bus breaks down on the way to a dance competition.”

Uma Thurman, Iris Apatow, and Avantika (Mean Girls, 2024) co-star. Above are photos of the cast including Ziegler, Apatow, Avantika, Millicent Simmonds and Lana Condor.