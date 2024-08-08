Wynonna Judd Puckers Up in Plunging Corset Dress, “You Look Amazing!”

When country music legend Wynonna Judd dropped the photo below — of her puckering her lips in a plunging black corset dress, she captioned it: “THE BACK TO WY TOUR STARTS IN ONE MONTHHHH!!!!!!!!”

Judd’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new photo. More than one replied to the 60-year-old 5-time Grammy Award winning singer: “You look amazing” while others are chiming in with compliments including “Can’t wait, looking great Wy” and “Whoa!!!!”

Comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell (A League of Their Own, The Flintstones, The View) replied: “looking fly sister friend- cant wait to see back to wy !!!” and actress Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation) replied: “on point sister!”

One of the most popular comments is: “You look so much like your Mama.” Wynonna’s mother, country music legend Naomi Judd, and her singing partner in the duo The Judds, passed away in April 2022. (Below is a photo of Wynonna, Naomi, and sister, Hollywood movie star Ashley Judd.)

Wynonna is styled by Tiffany Gifford, who dressed Wynonna to the nines as seen below for her recent appearance on American Idol. (Gifford also styles Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton’s wife Morgane Stapleton and Paula Abdul, among other singers and performers.)