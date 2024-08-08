Heidi Klum Stuns In Tiniest String Bikini, “Not Sure About These Tan Lines”

When not searching for a Golden Buzzer-worthy act on America’s Got Talent with music producer Simon Cowell, actress Sofia Vergara, comedian Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews, supermodel Heidi Klum often spends time with her German rock and roll star husband Tom Kaulitz.

Klum and Kaulitz are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary at the beach. As seen above and below, Klum is soaking in the sun and keeping afloat in a number of tiny string bikinis. She gave Kaulitz photo credit for the floating shoots below.

In the TikTok video below, Klum rocks a neon 80s bikini with provocative double cutouts.

And when Klum shared the seductive video below, of her modeling what must be one of the tiniest string bikinis ever made, she captioned it: “beach time 😎🏝️🐠… not sure about these tan lines later.”

@heidiklum Beach time 😎🏝️🐠… not sure about these tan lines later 👙☀️ ♬ original sound – heidi klum

Klum’s fans are going wild over the tiny bikini videos. One replied: “AH WHAT DID I JUST GET FLASHED” with a laughing crying emojis. More than one fan gushed about how “beautiful” Klum is and that she’s “the best TikToker girl ever.”

