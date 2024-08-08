Hollywood movie star Reese Witherspoon (Legally Blonde, Walk the Line, Cruel Intentions) is showing her famous friends her support for their business endeavors.

Last week, she turned heads with fellow Hollywood royalty Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love) at a party hosted by Cameron Diaz (There’s Something About Mary, The Mask) to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Diaz’s wine company, Avaline.

As seen in the group photos below, Witherspoon wore a sleeveless white lace mini dress, while the host Diaz wore a plunging white summer dress with spaghetti straps.

This week Witherspoon wore a white summer dress at the G9 Conference, the annual event hosted by G9 Ventures in the Hamptons. Witherspoon captioned the photos below: “Women making waves!” and thanked G9 Conference hosts Amy Griffin and Anna Doherty “for inviting me to tell my story at the conference.”

Witherspoon added: “so blown away by the way you bring women together to make the changes we want to see in the world!”

Note: Griffin (above in denim top) is an investor in women-owned companies including Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Paltrow’s Goop. That’s Spanx founder Sara Blakely in the yellow top (on the right).

Be sure to swipe to see Witherspoon in another sleeveless mini dress with more powerful women at the conference including Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd.

That slim fit, cream-colored crocheted “tipped” mini dress with the navy blue trim and gold buttons and front patch pockets is by London design house Self -Portrait. Witherspoon opted to unbutton the top three buttons.

Get ready to see more of Witherspoon: she’s working on Season 4 of her hit series The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro.