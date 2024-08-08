LeAnn Rimes Stuns in Plunging Cutout Dress, “Killed It”

Country pop star LeAnn Rimes has been touring this summer in the U.S. — but the two-time Grammy Award winner is already getting ready for the fall premiere of The Voice Australia with fellow superstar coaches Adam Lambert (American Idol Season 8 runner-up), Guy Sebastian (Australian Idol Season 1 winner), and Kate Miller-Heidke (Australian representative/contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019).

As seen below in a stunning plunging cutout dress, Rimes wrote: “chatted all things The Voice Australia with Stellar magazine this week. for my loves that aren’t in Australia, here’s a little sneak peek.”

Rimes added: “and can we just say, Sonja Christensen killed it with all my looks for the voice.” Note: The twisted red dress is by Australian designer Christian Esber.

Rimes fans are going wild over the red hot look. One replied: “You look so pretty! Love the red on you,” while another chimed in: “You’re really rocking it in my favorite color of red LeAnn!”

Of course this isn’t Rimes’ first time as a Voice coach. As seen above in another navel-plunging dress with Tom Fletcher, she was a coach on The Voice UK this summer, too.

Note: The Voice Australia premieres on August 19.