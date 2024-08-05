Carrie Underwood Slays In Chrome Short-Shorts, Silver Boots at Hall of Fame

American Idol Season 4 winner, new Idol judge, and country music superstar Carrie Underwood is usually the headliner on stage, commanding adoring audiences who spend half their ticket money to celebrate her talent and the other half for the right to soak in Underwood’s famously positive spirit.

But on occasion Underwood walks among other legends too, as when she knocked out the crowd this past weekend at the Hall of Fame Village at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

In Canton, the 41-year-old blonde belted out hits while also stunning visually in a pair of silver-chrome short-shorts and matching silver cowboy boots, looking as shiny as — a Hall of Fame staple — the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy.

Underwood’s silver boots — called the Santo Silvers — are by CHAZLYN, which boasts “Southern roots, modern boots.”

[As the Hall of Fame Village itself posted: “Carrie Underwood absolutely blew us away tonight with an incredible show! From start to finish, it was a performance for the books. The energy from the crowd was electric—these Carrie fans are truly special.”]

The photos by photographer/videographer/director Jeff Johnson also revealed, as her fans know, that Underwood carries herself on legs so toned it looks like she could kick her way into the Football Hall of Fame of her own accord.

Johnson is stellar at capturing Underwood in kinetic, energetic poses and seems especially great at capturing her in silver ensembles.

In Las Vegas recently, Underwood further perfected her cool silver-chrome looks, as seen below in another image captured by Johnson.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy, which despite its polish cannot compete with Underwood’s silver sparkle, is made by legendary jeweler Tiffany & Co.