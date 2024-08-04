Paulina Gretzky Stuns in Tiny String Bikinis With Husband Dustin Johnson

Model Paulina Gretzky, daughter of ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and wife of 2020 Masters champion professional golfer Dustin Johnson, is spending time in Europe this summer where she is often soaking up the sun in a tiny string bikini.

While in Spain, Gretzky Johnson shared the colorful bikini photos below, and captioned the series: “𝗍𝖾 𝖾𝗇𝗏𝗂𝖺re 𝗎𝗇𝖺 𝗉𝗈𝗌𝗍𝖺𝗅” (translated in English: “I will send you a postcard).

Note: Fans asking about her embroidered crochet beach bag: it’s by French design house Yves Saint Laurent, and comes with a removable sunglasses case.

As seen below, Gretzy Johnson rocked a black string bikini when she went horseback riding in Costa Terra, Portugal.

And in France, Gretzy Johnson is flaunting her fit physique in France in a gold string bikini with her husband, his brother and caddy Austin Johnson (who is standing behind a seated Dustin), and family friend Graham.

Note: Johnson was a member of the PGA Tour until June 2022, when he resigned to join LIV Golf, the competing organization financed by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

[Johnson, who is currently ranked 374th in the world rankings, missed his chance to play for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.]

Gretzy Johnson’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. Fashion designer Vera Wang replied: “Ooh lala” while Greg Norman, Jr. (son of former golf champion and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman) complimented the men’s fashion sense by writing: “Gmoney Hat game.”