Rudy Giuliani Says He “Escaped” From Paris “Where The Food Now Stinks”

Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City and former attorney for former President Donald Trump, this week filmed an episode of his podcast ‘America’s Mayor’ Live from England.

“I’m at a hotel, a very very fine hotel within a few blocks from the Parliament, within a few blocks of Buckingham Palace.”

[Note: It’s not clear who is paying for that very very fine hotel. Giuliani owes $153 million to creditors, including two Georgia election workers a jury found he defamed in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. He promised a bankruptcy court that he would limit his spending but the New York Times reported in May that “he broke that pledge, and by a lot.” A judge later dismissed his bankruptcy case leaving him exposed to creditors.]

On his podcast, Giuliani announced: “I escaped today, thank god with my life, although with a very upset stomach from Paris, where among other things the food now stinks.”

The 80-year-old Republican said that after eating a chicken dish on an Air France flight, and landing in England where he had to give a speech, he had a hard time but made it. “As a tough guy, I gave the speech anyway, ” he said, “but I was as sick as a dog.”

Giuliani went on a tirade about Paris and said: “The people in Paris are terrible. They’re just nasty to everybody.”

Giuliani’s portrayal of Paris conflicts with glowing reports from other American celebrities including supermodel Chrissy Teigen, tennis legend Serena Williams, and actress Sophia Bush, among others, who are in the City of Lights enjoying the Olympic Games.