Ron DeSantis Denies JD Vance Regret, “Put Up or Shut Up”

Former 2024 GOP presidential candidate and current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was asked by Newsmax host Bianca de la Garza about Donald Trump‘s vice presidential pick, Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio, and his aspirations for a 2028 run.

De la Garza told DeSantis that some see Vance as a possible frontrunner for the GOP 2028 ticket especially if he’s elected to the White House with Trump, and puts four years of experience under his belt on Pennsylvania Avenue. (The 2024 Democratic presumptive presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, is, of course, the current Vice President.)

De La Garza, knowing that many Republicans originally thought they’d see a Trump-DeSantis 2024 ticket, asked DeSantis if he would have done anything differently: “Do you have any regrets?”

My goodness, Ron DeSantis coming in hot! 🔥🔥



He is asked about a hypothetical 2028 primary between him and JD Vance and he threw down the gauntlet!



I'm paraphrasing here but he basically said that he's the baddest MF'er in the Republican party based on how thoroughly he… pic.twitter.com/l8kH9z7bni — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) July 30, 2024

DeSantis denied that not being part of the 2024 GOP ticket was something he regretted — or even thought about — using his response instead to tout his accomplishments and declare the state of Florida “as the number one state for education, for economy, lowest debt and lowest taxes, so we believe in leading by example.”

Did DeSantis think the selection of Vance hindered his chance to emerge at the top of the Republican ticket in 2028? DeSantis said he was “not worrying about elections two, four years plus in advance. You worry about what you can do right now to actually deliver big results.”

DeSantis bashed the current Republican majority in the House for getting little done (“they’ve got nothing to show for it”) and then slammed the performance of a Congress that held the majority during the first two years of the Trump administration, saying “they really failed to deliver in a big way.”

DeSantis added, “So now I think it’s the time to either put up or shut up,” and suggests that Republicans follow his lead and take his Florida policies and “do it nationally,” which is what he repeatedly pitched while running for president last year.

DeSantis followers are loving the interview especially the “put up or shut up” comment. As one follower replied, “Put up or shut up should be his next campaign slogan!”