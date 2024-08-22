DNC Chair Slams Mike Lindell For Yelling at 12-Year-Old Boy, “Come Find Me!”

Mike Lindell, vocal supporter of Donald Trump and CEO of My Pillow, attended the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in disguise. The MAGA mainstay shaved off his signature mustache, wore sunglasses and a panama hat, and found his way into the United Center in Chicago.

As seen in the video below, Lindell engaged in a conversation with a 12-year-old Democratic content creator who goes by the name Knowa on social media.

Scenes in the #DNC2024 – here is 12-year-old @KnowaWasTaken grilling Trump surrogate Mike Lindell (Mr Pillow Man for Fox News viewers) about ‘stolen elections’ pic.twitter.com/VcScMF95ka — Mark Stone (@Stone_SkyNews) August 21, 2024

Lindell repeated his “stolen election” claims regarding the 2020 presidential election in Georgia (where Knowa lives).

When Knowa asked Lindell for sources and evidence, “where’s the proof?” Lindell said, “It’s in your papers in Georgia. You need to read your news.”

Lindell added, “Maybe you’re not up on things,” to which the young man replied, “Oh yeah, I’m up on your bankruptcy too, sir.”

Note: In March, Lindell’s company, MyPillow, was reportedly evicted from a Minnesota warehouse after a lawsuit claimed it was more than $200,000 behind on rent.

Jaime Harrison, Chair of the DNC, responded to the exchange on social media: “I just saw the disgusting video of Mike Lindell yelling at Knowa – a child.”

Harrison addressed Lindell: “Knowa is my personal guest. Knowa is 12 years old. He is our future and I invited HIM to attend our convention but YOU sir were not invited and frankly not wanted. So don’t EVER come into this building filled with hope and joy and bring your vitriolic bitterness and bile! And the next time you feel compelled to yell at another young Black kid… come find me!”