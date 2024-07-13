Nancy Mace Slams George Stephanopoulos Again, Citing New Victim

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and media personality George Stephanopoulos have a rancorous history. In a TV interview in March 2024, Stephanopoulos asked the Congresswoman about her support for the presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, who had been recently been found liable for sexually abusing and then defaming writer E. Jean Carroll by a jury in civil court — and how Mace’s support squares with her own personal history as a survivor of rape.

Mace characterized the line of questioning as a personal attack and said that Stephanopoulos was trying to “shame” her as a rape victim, an accusation Stephanopoulos denied, saying: “It’s not a question about shaming you. It’s about Donald Trump — you’ve endorsed Donald Trump for president.”

Mace gave no quarter, insisting “no, you are shaming me” and claiming that the way she was being treated is “why women don’t come forward.” Stephanopoulos countered by asserting that “women don’t come forward because they are defamed.”

[NOTE: Shortly after the exchange, Trump sued ABC News and Stephanopoulos alleging defamation over the anchor’s questioning of Mace about her endorsement.]

This week Mace is again attacking Stephanopoulos, but she is not the alleged victim this time — Mace cites former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as Stephanopoulos’s target, as well as his audience, which she implies was misled by what she characterized as his disrespectful criticism of Haley.

10 months ago, George Stephanopoulos blew up on Nikki Haley on national TV for SUGGESTING Biden was losing it. Now he's finally admitting Republicans were RIGHT.



Does he ever get embarrassed for making an a** of himself on TV? https://t.co/B6S0TaaZjG — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) July 12, 2024

Referring to Stephanopoulos’s candid admission about President Joe Biden — after conducting a post-debate Biden interview, Stephanopoulos speculated “I don’t think he can serve four more years” — Mace ripped into Stephanopoulos again.

“Does he ever get embarrassed for making an [expletive] of himself on TV?” the Congresswoman asked, noting that Stephanopoulos’s Biden admission concurred with Haley’s assessment months earlier. Haley joined in the jabbing (see below).