Emma Roberts Mixes Cutout Bikini Top with Micro Bike Shorts, “Gorgeous!”

Hollywood movie star Emma Roberts (Maybe I Do, American Horror Story) recently dropped big news of her engagement to actor Cody John.

With the cute couple photo below which features a smiling Roberts flaunting her new diamond ring, she wrote: “putting this here before my mom tells everyone.”

Note: Roberts is the daughter of Kelly Cunningham and Oscar-nominated actor Eric Roberts (Runaway Train, Star 80, The Pope of Greenwich Village).

Emma Roberts continues to flash that exuberant smile while vacationing in Europe, as seen in the photos below.

For a dinner date, Roberts flaunts her curves in a fitted Gold Filigree Lena Long Slip Dress which features a keyhole cutout in the top, by fashion label Montce.

Below, the 33-year-old actress rocks a mixed-match bikini, also by Montce. Roberts wears the Emerald Shimmer Petal Bikini Top, which features another keyhole cut-out in the center, with the Groovy Micro Bike Shorts, which she wears as a swimsuit bottom.

More than one fan replied: “Stunning” and “Gorgeous!”

Roberts used an Ernest Hemingway quote to caption the bikini pics: “Never go on trips with anyone you do not love.”

You can see more of Roberts in her new comedy movie Space Cadet, in which she stars as the protagonist, a Florida bartender who aspires to become a NASA astronaut but lacks the credentials.

When she gets into a training program with more experienced candidates, she proves she has more “smarts, heart and moxie.” The feel-good movie is available now on Amazon Prime.