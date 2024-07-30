Elizabeth Banks Stuns in “Smoking Hot” Plunging Mini Dress

Hollywood movie star Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games, Cocaine Bear, Charlie’s Angels) is one of the multitude of American celebrities who are attending the 2024 Olympics in Paris. (A quick glance around the Paris stands might turn up Tom Cruise, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande and more.)

As seen during the opening ceremony photos below, the blonde beauty Banks turned heads in a stunning black mini dress with a plunging neckline and matching black stilettos.

The dress — which is called the ‘Flora Aphrodite Minidress in Black’ — is by designer Charles Harbison; the shoes and that dramatic bright blue flower purse is by Jimmy Choo.

Banks’s fans are going wild over the look. As celebrity fashion stylist Fiona Stiles replied, “Smokin’ hot!!”

Banks rocked a more casual look to watch a women’s tennis doubles match. As seen below in a denim bucket hat and striped tee, Banks had fun with another Hollywood power couple, director Judd Apatow (Knocked Up) and his wife, actress Leslie Mann (This Is 40). Her husband (on the far right) is sportswriter Max Handelman.

The foursome were cheering on American tennis players, Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes. Banks wrote of the doubles match: “Seeing this opening match in person will go down as one of my favorite memories of all time!” She added, “These ladies had us on the edge of our seats.”

Get ready to see more of Banks: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller Skincare, which is based on a true story. Banks stars as the protagonist, famous celebrity aesthetician Hope Goldman, whose “skincare business faces sabotage when rival Angel Vergara opens a boutique across the street.”

As seen in the official trailer above, Banks’s former Charlie’s Angels co-star Luis Gerardo Mendez plays Angel Vergara. Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick) and Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) also star. Skincare will premiere on August 16.