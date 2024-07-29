Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Revealing Mini Shorts, “Everyone Is Upset”

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen is turning heads in Paris, France as she attends the Olympic games with her husband, singer John Legend and their two adorable children.

At the opening ceremonies, Teigen stunned in an olive green, unbuttoned cardigan sweater and a pair of matching high-waisted mini shorts or briefs. The French design house Chloe is responsible for the fashion-forward ensemble which features gold-toned military button detail.

Be sure to swipe the series above to see Teigen with some of her “Favorite people” including rapper Snoop Dogg, Ina Garten, Captain Sandy from the Bravo reality TV series Below Deck, and Hollywood star Elizabeth Banks, among others.

In the last slide, Teigen walks like the professional model she is in a pair of lace-up stilettos across a cobblestone road. Comedian Jenn Sterger responded with a clever, Olympics-related comment: “Walking on cobble stones in those shoes should be a sport” with applauding hands emojis.

Not everyone approved of Teigen’s Parisian look (“This outfit would have been so cute with a short skirt or like some leather shorts…. Not knitted knickers …”) and some advised that she “put pants on!” Indeed, it appeared the majority of comments — this is the internet, after all — were negative.

Others defended Teigen’s choice. One fan, among Teigen’s many stalwart defenders, replied: “Everyone is upset because they wouldn’t feel confident wearing this. She is. It’s Paris. It’s fashion. Like it or don’t…you’re not wearing it!”

American superstar gymnast Simone Biles was among those who appreciated the presence of Teigen and her family at the Olympics. When Biles saw the photo above, of Teigen and kids holding up a hand-made SIMONE sign, the multiple Gold Medalist replied: “stop I love y’all!!!”