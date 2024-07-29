Dolph Lundgren’s Daughter Stuns in Tiny Cutout String Bikini, “Sweet Thang”

Hollywood action movie star Dolph Lundgren is best known for his memorable roles with Sylvester Stallone in Rocky IV (Soviet boxer Ivan Drago) and The Expendables film franchise (Gunner Jensen).

When not playing a tough guy at work (he most recently played King Nereus in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), the Swedish actor and martial artist often spends time with his two gorgeous daughters, 28-year-old Ida, and 22-year-old Greta. (Their mother is Lundgren’s first wife, jewelry designer and fashion stylist Anette Qviberg, who is on the far left in the photo below; Greta is in the middle; Ida on the left.)

Greta Lundgren has been soaking up the sun in Sardinia, Italy this summer, as seen in the stunning white hot tiny cutout string bikini photos above and below. She captioned the close-up photo below, which reveals her reddened, burnt skin: “it will turn chocolate before you know it sweet thang.”

Note: In Slide #5, Greta poses with her stepmother Emma Krokal. The Norwegian personal trainer married Dolph Lundgren in June 2023. Krokal is 40 years his junior.

Greta Lundgren’s fans are going wild over the white bikini pics, and the black bikini pics (below) too.

Get ready to see more of Dolph Lundgren: he will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie Hellfire with fellow “tough guy” actors Stephen Lang (Avatar, Manhunter) and Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction).