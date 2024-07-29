Jessica Alba Stuns In Cherry String Bikini — France “Totally Lived Up To Its Hype”

When not promoting her new Netflix movie Trigger Warning, or promoting the latest “must have” product made by her brand The Honest Company, Hollywood star Jessica Alba is soaking up the sun with her family.

With the photos below — be sure to swipe to see Alba rocking a twin cherry string bikini in Slide #3 — the multitalented brunette beauty reports that she and her family stayed for a week in Provence, France.

Alba said they had “an incredible stay” at the luxury boutique hotel LeCouvent des Minimes, got treated right at the L’Occitane spa, and enjoyed dinner at Le Feuillée (a restaurant on the “insane” property), which according to Alba, “totally lived up to its hype.”

Also while on vacation, Alba danced in a tiny black bikini. She captioned the TikTok video below, set to the Charli XCX song Apple (from her Brat album): “Heard it was a brat summer.”

Note: In that twin cherry bikini pic, Alba is reading the recently released travel book by Gary Janetti, We Are Experiencing a Slight Delay,’ which was named a Town & Country Must-Read Book of Summer 2024. (Janetti was a writer for Family Guy and an executive producer of the sitcom Will & Grace, and is married to celebrity fashion stylist Brad Goreski.)