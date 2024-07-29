Miranda Lambert Rocks Lainey Wilson Tee, Mini Skirt, “These Photos Are Freaking Awesome!”

Country music star Miranda Lambert is promoting her new album Postcards from Texas which includes her two new hit singles “Dammit Randy” which she co-wrote with her husband Brendon McLoughlin, and “Alimony,” which is not about her divorce from ex-husband Blake Shelton but rather was inspired by stories her parents told her, from when they were private investigators working on divorce cases in Dallas.

Lambert’s fans can’t get enough of her new music — and what she’s wearing — while performing the songs in front of live audiences.

As seen below, in Pearl, Mississippi, Lambert showed her love and support for fellow country music star Lainey Wilson (who was just inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, where surprisingly Lambert is not yet a member) by wearing a Lainey Wilson “Country is Cool Again” t-shirt with a denim mini skirt and cowboy boots.

Lambert’s fans are going wild over the show of support for Wilson and are jumping on the proverbial bandwagon. As one fan replied: “I saw Miranda wearing a Lainey Wilson shirt so I went out and bought one too.”

As seen below, Lambert joined Wilson on stage in Nashville to perform their upcoming new duet “Good Horses,” which is on Wilson’s new album Whirlwind (to be released on August 23). They wrote the song together!

Note about Lambert’s tenth studio album, Postcards from Texas, which will be released on September 13. The 40-year-old said she was proud to have made the album in Texas. The last time she made a record in Texas was when she was 18, for her debut self-released eponymous 2001 album, Miranda Lambert.