Trump Forced To Reveal “Whether He Is Associating With Criminals”

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, has been allowed by Judge Juan Merchan to attend his pre-sentencing probation meeting via a video conference today with a New York City probation officer — with his attorney Todd Blanche by his side. (Trump faces sentencing after a jury found him guilty on 34 felony counts in New York.)

Normally such meetings take place in person and without an attorney present. Prosecutors did not object to the requests. The probation officer will file a report and deliver it to Judge Merchan. Note: Trump will be sentenced by Merchan on July 11.

According to former Assistant United States Attorney Andrew Weissmann, Trump could be asked during the meeting if he is associating with anyone with a criminal record — because a convicted felon cannot associate with other felons while on probation.

.@aweissmann_ on Trump’s upcoming probation Zoom: “He’ll be asked about whether he is associating with criminals. And it is sort of remarkable… he’s going to have to discuss whether he still coordinates with Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Steve Bannon.” pic.twitter.com/zygWV6ariT — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) June 9, 2024

Weissmann told Jen Psaki on MSNBC that Trump will be asked “whether he’s associating with criminals” –the question part of the routine content of a probation meeting. “I think this is sort of remarkable,,,he’s going to have to discuss,” Weissman said, “whether he still coordinates with Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Steve Bannon. Remember, all of those people have been found guilty by a jury and are felons themselves.”

Note: In December 2020, Trump pardoned both Stone and Manafort. On Trump’s last in office, in January 2021, he pardoned Bannon, sparing him from a federal trial.