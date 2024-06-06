Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg Pose With Ted Cruz, “Two-Faced Hypocrite”

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), a vocal supporter and defender of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, attended the 80th anniversary D-Day celebration in Normandy, France. As seen below, the far-right Republican posed for a photo with Hollywood stars — and prominent supporters of President Joe Biden — Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

[Tom Hanks starred in the 1998 Spielberg-directed WWII film Saving Private Ryan, which was set in 1944 in Normandy, France.]

Cruz captioned the photos: “In Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Ran into Steven Spielberg & ⁦Tom Hanks, two master story-tellers who have done a beautiful job chronicling the incredible heroism of the Greatest Generation.” Cruz added a series of (right-side-up) American flags to his post.

In Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Ran into Steven Spielberg & ⁦@tomhanks⁩, two master story-tellers who have done a beautiful job chronicling the incredible heroism of the Greatest Generation. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fVOUdwGf9a — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 6, 2024

Cruz, who has long demonstrated a unique ability to infuriate people, rises to his reputation with the photos as people on both sides of the aisle found plenty of reasons to object to Cruz’s post. Republicans who bash Hollywood regularly are responding with various versions of: “Don’t like either of them.”

One irate responder, calling into question Cruz’s credentials as a populist, replied to the Harvard-educated Cruz: “Oh, so when they fit your political purposes and narrative they aren’t Hollywood elites and snobs. Two-faced hypocrite.” On the other side, Democrats are voicing their surprise over Hanks and Spielberg agreeing to pose with the MAGA loyalist.

In April, it was reported that Spielberg is working with the Biden-Harris re-election campaign by providing strategy for the Democratic National Convention, which will be held in Chicago, August 19-22.