Ex-GOP Congressman Tells Veteran to “Take That Uniform Off Traitor”

Larry Brock, Jr., a retired Air Force officer who on January 6, 2021 stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed in combat gear and carried zip-tie handcuffs into the Senate gallery, was sentenced to two years in prison after Brock waived his right to a jury trial.

The judge who sentenced Brock read aloud several of Brock’s social media postings including one from November 2020. Brock wrote: “When we get to the bottom of this conspiracy we need to execute the traitors that are trying to steal the election, and that includes the leaders of the media and social media aiding and abetting the coup plotters.”

On Christmas Eve 2020, Brock wrote of “seizing all Democratic politicians and Biden key staff and select Republicans” and interrogating them “using measures we used on al-Qaida.”

Brock also called for a “general pardon for all crimes up to and including murder of those restoring the Constitution and putting down the Democratic Insurrection.”

According to the Associated Press, Brock didn’t engage in violence on January 6, but prosecutors said his behavior was “disturbingly premediated.”

Recently released from jail, Brock — who calls himself a “political prisoner” of the Biden administration — put on his Air Force uniform and released the emotional video below. He claims that he was “thrown into the hole especially when they were trying to have me killed.”

Take that uniform off traitor. https://t.co/UVn0TGhhJ1 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) June 6, 2024

In the video, he doesn’t say the name Trump but complains about American citizens not having the right to a speedy trial and the right to a trial by a jury of our peers. Brock (who is a white man) said, “As many in the minority community already knew, those rights just don’t exist anymore.” Brock continues to echo Trump campaign rhetoric about “two-tiered levels of justice.”

Fellow Air Force veteran and former U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who was a member of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on the Capitol, responded to Brock: “Take that uniform off traitor.”

Michael Hayden, retired United States Air Force four-star general (and former Director of the National Security Agency and former CIA Director), responded: “I agree with Adam. Take the uniform off.”