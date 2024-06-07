Responding To Racism Accusations, RNC Lawyer Claims “We Keep Being Right”

Former Trump attorney Christina Bobb, one of 18 Republicans indicted for their alleged involvement in the 2020 Arizona fake electors plot to reverse the results of the presidential election, is biting back about MAGA being the target of what she characterizes as unfair name-calling by mainstream media outlets.

Bobb — who currently serves as Special Counsel for Election Integrity at the Republican National Committee under Donald Trump‘s daughter-in-law, RNC co-chair Lara Trump — told Newsmax:

“They’ve been calling us crazy. They’ve been calling us racist. They’ve been calling us bigots and conspiracy theorists and radicals and extremists. They’ve been calling us all these names.”

Bobb then added: “And we keep being right. We continuously, time and time again, are proven correct.”

Bobb’s objection addresses reporting like that by former White House Press Secretary-turned-MSNBC star Jen Psaki, whose comments Fox features onscreen during the Bobb interview.

In harshly criticizing House Speaker Mike Johnson last month for proposing a bill that would require proof of citizenship for people registering to vote — even though it’s already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections — Psaki took issue with Johnson’s MAGA conspiracy theory about the Biden administration allowing migrants to enter the U.S. so they could vote Democrat in the upcoming election.

“According to Johnson and his colleagues,” Psaki said, “Joe Biden has opened the border to as many migrants as possible in order to activate them as fraudulent Democratic votes come November.”

Psaki added, in terms Bobb objects to: “That’s crazy. That theory is not only false and racist and dangerous and insane but it also crumbles under the slightest weight of the most basic questions.”

Note: Johnson falsely claimed in May: “The millions (of immigrants) that have been paroled can simply go to their local welfare office or the DMV and register to vote.” The Speaker has also said, falsely: “We all know, intuitively, that a lot of illegals are voting in federal elections. But it’s not been something that is easily provable.”

Not easily provable, suggested Eliza Sweren-Becker, a senior counsel in the Voting Rights & Elections Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, because it’s not happening, despite what Bobb and Johnson assert.

“The Brennan Center study from the 2016 general election showed an estimated 30 incidents of suspected — not confirmed — noncitizen votes out of 23.5 million, which is 0.0001 percent of the votes cast. So the Speaker’s intuition is incorrect,” Sweren-Becker told The Hill.