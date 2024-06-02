Lara Trump Donates $47 to Trump Campaign After Felony Conviction

RNC co-chair Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, is blasting out fundraising emails in the wake of Trump’s conviction on 34 felony charges this week.

Calling for supporters to help with what she called the “three pillars” of a Trump win in November, Lara Trump implored her email subscribers to get behind turning out the vote, protecting the vote and raising money. (The italics are Ms. Trump’s.)

Lara Trump anted up $47, she says, to get the pot started — and asks for matching donations. Calling her donation an “investment,” writing “I’m personally investing in President Trump’s success by contributing $47 to take back the White House, and I’m trusting YOU to do the same.”

[NOTE: The $47 amount is a nod to Donald Trump’s becoming the 47th president if he were to win in November.]

Lara Trump acknowledges that not everyone she writes to can afford to contribute and says she understands why, offering those in her audience a familiar target for their grievance: “If you can’t afford to donate $47 or any amount at all,” Trump writes, “because Joe Biden has completely destroyed our country, please don’t feel pressured to do so.”

It’s not just Democratic Presidents like Biden that Lara Trump targets — it’s anyone who makes a statement that might reflect poorly on her father-in-law. Former Governor and current Republican candidate for Senate in Maryland Larry Hogan urged — before the verdict — that citizens respect the rule of law and any jury decision. It was an urging that saw him ridiculed by Trump’s MAGA movement and threatened with political retribution and the withdrawal of Republican support.

Lara Trump comments on the situation below: