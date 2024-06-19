Lara Trump Applauds Gay Trump Activist, “We’re 720 Voters Away”

Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee and former president Donald Trump, visited Bucks County in the swing state of Pennsylvania this week.

The county, which is the fourth most populous in the state and contains some suburbs of Philadelphia, has voted for the Democratic presidential nominee in every election year since 1992. Prior to 1992, and with the exception of Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968, the majority of Bucks County voted for the Republican presidential nominee in every election year since 1936 (when FDR beat Landon).

[In 2020, Joe Biden won 51.53% of the votes in Bucks County, and Hillary Clinton won 48.42% in the 2016 presidential election against Trump.]

While in Bucks County this week, Ms. Trump posed for a photo with Scott Presler, co-founder of the organization Gays for Trump, and captioned it: “This team flips counties.”

This team flips counties. pic.twitter.com/N7qYr9Xf3z — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) June 18, 2024

Presler responded to Ms. Trump by writing: “Lara, it was so great seeing you. Thank you for coming to Bucks County, PA. Thank you for listening. It was an honor telling you, We are 720 voters away from flipping Bucks County.”

Fellow Trump supporter, former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlet and reality TV star (Keeping Up with the Kardashians, I am Cait) — the famous transgender woman Caitlin Jenner — responded: “2 incredible patriots on the ground fighting!”