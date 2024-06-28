Julianne Hough Stuns in Sheer White Dress, “I’m a Little Nervous”

When not performing on stage, Dancing with the Stars dancer-turned-judge-turned-host Julianne Hough is often modeling, and the 35-year-old blonde isn’t shy about flaunting her fit physique in provocative clothing.

As co-host of the Tony Awards pre-show in New York City last week, Hough turned heads and struck a number of poses in two stunning and revealing dresses as seen above and below.

(Both the black and white cutout dress, and the white cut-out dress with hip-high slits are by fashion house Galvan London of New York.)

Hough recently left the Big Apple and headed to the beach to model another stunning dress.

As seen below, she moved gracefully in a sheer white halter dress with a plunging neckline. Swipe the photos below to see more of the BTS photos and video of her on the beach, where she admits, “I got to be honest, I’m a little nervous.”

Hough, who was nervous about the sun going down and the tide coming in, also released a teaser video from the mysterious project.

In the video, wearing that sheer white dress on the beach, Hough swats away the hand of a man who tries to put his hand up her dress. Hough captioned the video, which features the 2022 Cat Power song I’ll Be Seeing You, “I’ll be seeing you… soon.”

Reactions from her fans are mixed. Some are cynical (“this is weird as hell), some are guessing what it’s about (“it looks like a perfume ad”), and some are unconditionally loving (“She is shooting a short dance video! No pregnancy, no marriages. This is Julianne, doing her craft! Mystery solved!”)