GOP Senators Asked To Form Independent Caucus of Republicans

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has said repeatedly that she cannot get behind the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, who was last week found guilty by a jury of 34 felony counts and faces charges of election interference in Georgia and allegations of mishandling of classified documents in Florida.

As seen below on CNN, Murkowski said: “I don’t think that it can be defended, what happened on January 6 was an effort by people who stormed a building in an effort to stop an election.”

She added: “I wish that as Republicans, we had a nominee that I could get behind. I certainly can’t get behind Donald Trump.”

When asked if she’s considering becoming an Independent, she smiled and replied: “Oh, I think I’m very independent minded. I just regret that our party is seemingly becoming a party of Donald Trump.”

When pressed and asked if she’s open to becoming a part of an Independent caucus of Republicans, she replied: “I am navigating my way through some very interesting political times, let’s just leave it at that.”

The “Republicans against Trump” X account amplified Murkowski’s comments as did former Assistant United States Attorney Andrew Weissmann who tagged Murkowski’s colleague, fellow Republican Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and asked, “Sen. Collins, you up?”